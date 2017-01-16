Injury blow for Ireland as Sean Cronin ruled out of Six Nations

Sean Cronin is set to miss the whole of the Six Nations after a scan revealed his hamstring injury is worse than first thought.

It's now emerged the hooker suffered a high-grade hamstring tear in Leinster's PRO12 victory over Zebre 10 days ago.

Cronin has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks as a result. His absence leaves Ireland short of cover for captain Rory Best at hooker.

Ireland's first Six Nations match is away to Scotland on Saturday, February 4.