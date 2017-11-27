Injured Seamus Coleman still an important influence in Everton dressing room

Seamus Coleman may be entering the final stages of his long recovery from a double leg break, but he remains an important influence in the Everton dressing room, writes Stephen Barry.

Goodison Park has been a crisis zone for much of the season, with their search for a permanent manager entering its sixth week and a 4-1 hammering at Southampton leaving them languishing in 16th position.

It’s at this troubled time that midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has praised Coleman’s leadership and enduring spirit.

“We have strong leaders like Phil Jagielka, Wayne Rooney and Seamus Coleman,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Seamus can shout every time - that’s the truth. But we need it.

“Seamus is the best example.

“He has great spirit even though he doesn’t play. He comes in every game into the dressing room and tries to talk to everyone. Like on Thursday [when they lost 5-1 at home to Atalanta].

“He is with the team every time and we need this spirit.

“You can hear his shouting!”

Coleman hasn’t played since March but caretaker manager David Unsworth said recently the Donegal-native was “progressing nicely”.