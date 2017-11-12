Injured Olivier Giroud out of France's friendly with Germany

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has withdrawn from the France squad for Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Cologne.

The 31-year-old, injured in Friday evening's 2-0 win over Wales in Paris, underwent tests in Rambouillet on Saturday and was shown to have suffered a right thigh strain, the French Football Federation confirmed on its website on Sunday.

He has returned to his club, who host Tottenham in the north London derby in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.