Injured Harry Kane in race against time to make business end of season

Harry Kane faces a race against time to recover from an ankle injury as Tottenham's season enters a crucial stage.

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday evening that Kane had suffered ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup quarter-final win against Millwall on Sunday, but did not put a timescale on his recovery.

Spurs, though, stressed the problem was "not considered to be as severe" as the injury Kane sustained six months ago, which then sidelined him for seven weeks.

The 24-goal striker is certain to miss Sunday's Premier League match at home to Southampton, as well as England's fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month, with new Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate set to announce his squad for those matches on Thursday.

League games in April against Burnley, Swansea, Watford and Bournemouth are also likely to come too soon for the forward.

However, if Kane can get match fit again within six weeks, the forward could potentially feature in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on the weekend of April 22 and then be in line to face Arsenal at the end of the month.

A Tottenham statement read: "Following further assessment today (Tuesday), the club can confirm that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall.

"The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our training centre."

Whatever the time frame of his recovery, the 23-year-old cannot return soon enough for Spurs as the season comes to a head.

As well as the FA Cup semi-final trip to Wembley, Mauricio Pochettino's men are set to host rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on April 30 - which could prove decisive in the race for Champions League qualification not to mention north-London bragging rights.

An away match follows at West Ham then a home game against Manchester United, which is set to be Tottenham's final fixture at White Hart Lane, while there is also the postponed fixture against Leicester to rearrange.

Spurs travel to Hull for the last game of the Premier League campaign, ahead of a potential FA Cup final date on May 27.