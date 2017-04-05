'In my mind, it’s on': Coach Kavanagh says McGregor - Mayweather fight will happen

Every fight fan is waiting for one thing in 2017: confirmation that the super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is on.

As far as McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh is concerned, the fight is happening and the whole camp is already preparing for it to take place – with a boxing welterweight, 147 pounds, being “thrown around”.

Happy birthday Coach Kavanagh we are toasting tonight! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

“In my mind, it’s on. That’s the mentality we’re in,” Kavanagh told Fox Sports News 500. “There’s a lot of fingers in the pie with this one — there’s different promotions, different organisations, there’s different commissions that are involved."

“But as far as I’m concerned, I’m really convinced it’s going to happen this year and that’s the mindset that I have. Let the people in the suits worry about the paperwork, we’re training for it.”

Kavanagh believes the fight will happen at welterweight, or 67 kilos, which is between featherweight and lightweight in mixed martial arts – two divisions the Notorious has held the UFC belts for simultaneously.

They doubted me then too. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Mayweather, for his part, has been voted the greatest boxing welterweight of all time.

McGregor’s camp have already switched up their training techniques for the fight, dropping everything except boxing from the regime. It makes things simpler, Kavanagh said, but it’s not easier. And given that Money is one of the greatest of all time, they’re not taking it lightly.

“Boxing is one of the 10 skills you need for mixed martial arts,” he said. “But now we’re only doing boxing so we can drop wrestling and jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing. We can just focus on boxing. So of course we’re getting ready to fight arguably one of the best defensive boxers of all time, but the training will become simplified because we only have to do boxing, so it’s a new challenge I’m excited about.”

Let’s hope the next time Kavanagh sends one of these tweets it’s not an April Fool’s joke.