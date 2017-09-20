In memory of the memory man: Tributes for Jimmy Magee, who has died aged 82

RTÉ has announced the death of sports commentator and journalist Jimmy Magee.

The broadcaster says he passed away aged 82.

The veteran broadcaster had been ill for some time.

He was born in New York City and raised in Co. Louth.

He joined RTÉ in 1956 and commentated on 11 Olympic Games and 12 World Cups.

Olympic boxer Kenneth Egan has also been paying tribute to Jimmy Magee.

The pair became friends when he commentated on Kenneth's final in the Bejing Games in 2008.

Kenneth said: "Ah Jimmy. It was a tongue to the chest this morning when I heard the news. Heartbreaking stuff, because he was liked by the whole country.

"Such a wonderful man and never, ever in a bad mood or ever angyry. His boxing knowledge was second to none. He knew everything about everyone, the man was just a genius."

His friend and colleague John Giles says he had a love for all sports.

He said: "Jimmy was interested in all sports and had a great love for it, and he was always good company".

"I was with Jimmy one time... I did a piece with Jimmy, for the first time he was doing the commentary, but Jimmy knew all the facts as we know - all the facts and figures and had a great interest in it, a genuine interest in football.

"Jimmy actually loved the game and if you love the game then you are going to take a real interest in it. That came across in Jimmy's commentary."

Here's one of his, and Maradona's, iconic moments.

