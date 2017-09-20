In memory of the memory man: Tributes for Jimmy Magee, who has died aged 82

RTÉ has announced the death of sports commentator and journalist Jimmy Magee.

The broadcaster says he passed away aged 82.

The veteran broadcaster had been ill for some time.

He was born in New York City and raised in Co. Louth.

He joined RTÉ in 1956 and commentated on 11 Olympic Games and 12 World Cups.

Olympic boxer Kenneth Egan has also been paying tribute to Jimmy Magee.

The pair became friends when he commentated on Kenneth's final in the Bejing Games in 2008.

Kenneth said: "Ah Jimmy. It was a tongue to the chest this morning when I heard the news. Heartbreaking stuff, because he was liked by the whole country.

"Such a wonderful man and never, ever in a bad mood or ever angyry. His boxing knowledge was second to none. He knew everything about everyone, the man was just a genius."

RIP Jimmy Magee. Our song was "Seven Spanish Angels"... the best travel companion ever. A pure rogue for the Craic.❤️ pic.twitter.com/PNJL9BlGaf — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) September 20, 2017

Jimmy Magee #rip another gone from the sound track of our youth. Unbelievably supportive, always positive, different class.. — Ryle Nugent (@RyleNugentRTE) September 20, 2017

His friend and colleague John Giles says he had a love for all sports.

He said: "Jimmy was interested in all sports and had a great love for it, and he was always good company".

"I was with Jimmy one time... I did a piece with Jimmy, for the first time he was doing the commentary, but Jimmy knew all the facts as we know - all the facts and figures and had a great interest in it, a genuine interest in football.

"Jimmy actually loved the game and if you love the game then you are going to take a real interest in it. That came across in Jimmy's commentary."

Heartbroken & saddened to hear the legendary Jimmy Magee has passed away. Jimmy was a great colleague & even better friend. I'll miss him. pic.twitter.com/hW2prMB6fd — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) September 20, 2017

One of the voices of sport in Ireland and a lovely man. Rest in peace Jimmy Magee. pic.twitter.com/v4CyFzl77E — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 20, 2017

We are saddened to learn of the passing of legendary commentator, Jimmy Magee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. #RIPJimmy #MemoryMan pic.twitter.com/r6RRdCCqYO — Croke Park (@CrokePark) September 20, 2017

I'm gutted to hear of #jimmymagee death long time mentor he gave me encouragement and advice and I'm doing what I'm doing because of it RIP — john kenny (@JohnKennyMedia) September 20, 2017

And before Horst Hrubesch's penalty kick in the 82 World Cup semi-final: "Here he is. The man they call the Monster." A true proper legend. — Will Downing (@WillDowningComm) September 20, 2017

My 1st ever interview on @RTEsport was conducted by the late, great #jimmymagee back in 1981. A gentleman then and always. #rip — Donal Lenihan (@LenihanDonal) September 20, 2017

Sad news today about Jimmy Magee - Jimmy’s son Paul played with Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps, St Pat's and Bray Wanderers -



RIP Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/sGhwTqmhi7 — Leagueofireland.ie (@LOIDOTIE) September 20, 2017

Jimmy Magee quote! 'He's like a terrier, Scholes, he won't let go - even the postman would be afraid of him' @MoranPaul52 @RTEsport — John Kelly (@BallygallJohn) September 20, 2017

For younger readers, Jimmy Magee used to be the internet for sport. — Mallow News (@MallowNews) September 20, 2017

Listen: @sportsdes pays tribute to the great Jimmy Magee following his passing this morning https://t.co/L8aMotA2OD via @morningireland — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 20, 2017

Here's one of his, and Maradona's, iconic moments.