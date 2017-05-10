'I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray' jokes England boss Eddie Jones after RWC draw

Eddie Jones believes England's latest World Cup 'group of death' will improve their chances of winning the 2019 tournament.

For the second time in succession the 2003 champions have been drawn in the competition's most challenging pool, featuring France and Argentina and two qualifiers, most likely the USA and Samoa.

England crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage in 2015 following defeats by Wales and Australia, resulting in the dismissal of Jones' predecessor Stuart Lancaster.

Eddie Jones

England head coach Jones, however, believes the tough Japan 2019 pool will leave his players battle hardened for the knockout phase.

"You think it's difficult, but we're excited by it. It's not a tough group, it's a good group," Jones said.

"To win the World Cup you have to win seven games.

"We've got two very big games in our pool against France and Argentina so it's great preparation for getting to the final stages.

"We're looking forward to it. We want to win the World Cup. We want to come here and win it, that's our ambition."

Jones replied "nobody is going to die" when it was put to him that England had been drawn in the 'pool of death', but he did joke that he will be seeking divine intervention.

"I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray. I need to pray really hard," he said.

2019 Rugby World cup draw