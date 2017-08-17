Ilie Nastase appeals against ITF ban until 2021

Ilie Nastase has appealed against his International Tennis Federation ban.

The 71-year-old was suspended from taking any official role at ITF events until 2021 by an adjudication panel last month following his behaviour as Romania's Fed Cup captain in a clash against Great Britain in April.

Nastase was also banned from ITF events until the end of next year and fined $10,000.

An ITF spokesman confirmed Nastase has appealed to an independent tribunal.

The spokesman added: "No further information will be issued until the tribunal has reached its decision as the process is confidential."

Nastase was provisionally suspended by the ITF in the wake of the bad-tempered tie in Constanta.

The former French and US Open champion was accused of racism by Serena Williams when he was overheard saying of her unborn baby at a pre-tie press conference: ''Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?''

He also twice asked British captain Anne Keothavong for her hotel room number before being thrown out of the tie for a foul-mouthed on-court tirade.

During a match between British number one Johanna Konta and Sorana Cirstea, Nastase swore at Keothavong, Konta and tie referee Andreas Egli, causing the match to be briefly suspended as Konta left the court in tears.

Nastase also confronted Press Association Sport tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks on two occasions.

Both Wimbledon and the French Open subsequently announced they would not be extending their customary invitations to Nastase to attend their respective events.

Nastase's suspension does not cover grand slams or the ATP or WTA Tours, over which the ITF does not have direct jurisdiction.

In defending himself at the initial hearing, Nastase said his comment about Williams' baby had been "intended as a joke" and that asking Keothavong for her room number was a "display of friendliness".

He accepted his on-court conduct and behaviour towards Crooks was inappropriate but argued mitigating factors should have been taken into account.