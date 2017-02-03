If you were wondering where Steph Curry's talent came from, his dad showed everyone before a game
03/02/2017 - 11:07:44Back to Sport Home
Steph Curry might be the NBA’s three-point king, but his talent has to have come from somewhere, right?
Correct – and before Curry’s Golden State Warriors side hosted the Charlotte Hornets, those of us who were unaware of his father Dell Curry’s talent, were given a demonstration from all of 30 yards.
Steph tossed his dad the ball in the pre-game, and the result was inevitable.
Dell Curry from downtown! pic.twitter.com/oi9BcJBeaE— NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 2, 2017
It turns out Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA, becoming the Hornets’ record points scorer and record three-point scorer during his time playing for Charlotte.
The 52-year-old, who retired in 2002, reportedly then turned to his son before saying: “Your turn!”
You never lose it.
Join the conversation - comment here