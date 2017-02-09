If you thought Julian Edelman's GOAT Super Bowl catch couldn't get any better, it turns out he was wearing a mic...

Thank goodness for technology – not only did it confirm Julian Edelman’s superb game-changing catch in the Super Bowl, it also recorded his thoughts from start to finish.

That’s because some clever folks decided it might be worthwhile sticking a microphone on Edelman, in what turned out to be a touch of genius.

With the score 28-20 to the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady hurled the ball in Edelman’s direction. “I caught it! I caught it! I caught it!” cries Edelman.

“I caught it, crazy, I swear to God,” the wide receiver can be heard telling Falcons player Brian Poole – also notable is the sound of the impact up close, a crunching noise which illustrates just how good a catch it turned out to be.

Thank goodness for technology.