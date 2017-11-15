If Cristiano Ronaldo scored this non-league free kick we'd never hear the end of it
A non-league free kick for you here, and it’s an absolute stunner.
With Alfreton Town 2-1 down playing at their North Street stadium against York City in the Vanarama National League North, Brendon Daniels, the 24-year-old winger, stood over the dead ball from 35 yards out. Take a look at what happened.
This is an unreal hit from @alfretontownfc's @_BDaniels 😱 pic.twitter.com/kkLStU1En4— The National League (@TheNationalLge) November 13, 2017
A scorcher even Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of – and a classic CR7 celebration to match it.
It’s fair to say the goal sent Alfreton fans wild, including their Twitter curator.
OH MY WORD! WHAT A GOAL FROM BRENDON DANIELS! 2-2!!! #ATFCLive— Alfreton Town FC (@alfretontownfc) November 11, 2017
Sadly for Alfreton, Daniels’s wonder goal wasn’t enough to seal any points as a penalty helped York regain their lead to win 3-2 in the weekend fixture.
Alfreton currently sit 16th in the National League North table, four points from the relegation zone.
