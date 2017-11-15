If Cristiano Ronaldo scored this non-league free kick we'd never hear the end of it

A non-league free kick for you here, and it’s an absolute stunner.

With Alfreton Town 2-1 down playing at their North Street stadium against York City in the Vanarama National League North, Brendon Daniels, the 24-year-old winger, stood over the dead ball from 35 yards out. Take a look at what happened.

A scorcher even Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of – and a classic CR7 celebration to match it.

It’s fair to say the goal sent Alfreton fans wild, including their Twitter curator.

Sadly for Alfreton, Daniels’s wonder goal wasn’t enough to seal any points as a penalty helped York regain their lead to win 3-2 in the weekend fixture.

Alfreton currently sit 16th in the National League North table, four points from the relegation zone.
