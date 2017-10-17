'If Carlsberg did play-off draws' - Fans react to Republic of Ireland drawing Denmark

Republic of Ireland fans have been having their say after The Boys in Green were drawn to against Denmark in a play-off to decide who will make it to World Cup 2018.

The first leg will take place between November 9-11 in Copenhagen, and the Department of Foreign Affairs issued a helpful cheat-sheet infographic about the country - including the encouraging stat that we have beaten them five times, and only lost three.

Ready for the Viking challenge next month as Ireland take on Denmark #COYBIG #WCQ pic.twitter.com/TYgwHOtfrq — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) October 17, 2017

The overriding emotions on Twitter were joy and relief, with most fans happy to have avoided Italy and Croatia, as well as the less traditionally strong - but highest ranked - Switzerland side.

The consensus seemed to be that the draw, which also sees Ireland playing the second leg at home in Dublin, was about the best we could have hoped for, on paper at least.

Ireland get Denmark with the second leg at home. BOOM! I'll take that. #coybig — Dave O'Grady (@DaveOGrady1) October 17, 2017

Republic of Ireland v Denmark. Probably the best draw in the world! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/l4TVoie2NT — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) October 17, 2017

Wow, @FAIreland 🇮🇪 draw Denmark 🇩🇰 - couldn't be better, away leg first too 👌🏼 — Leon Byrne (@leonbyrneIBA) October 17, 2017

Some fans seemed to be celebrating before a ball has been kicked.

Me finding out that we got Denmark in the Play Offs 🇮🇪 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/SnPTVN7L7J — Podge Gill (@PeterTheGreat93) October 17, 2017

Slowly the reality of having to actually go out and beat a team seven places above us in the FIFA rankings started to dawn for many. Reactions ranged from the cautious…

Ireland v Denmark, with second leg at home. That's a pretty good draw, possibly the best we could have got. As I say that I worry.... — Sean C Duke (@ScienceSpinning) October 17, 2017

Denmark are no push overs. Schmeichel, Christensen, Eriksen, Schöne, Delaney, Bendtner, Dolberg can cause us problems #COYBIG @offtheball — Seán O'Regan (@SeanOR95) October 17, 2017

... to the cynical ...

Ireland fans: Yes we got Denmark!!



Danish fans: Yes we got Ireland!!! — Keith Ward (@WardyFM104) October 17, 2017

...to the downright fatalistic.

Why does everyone think Denmark is an easy play-off for Republic of Ireland? 😂 Denmark will win. — 👋🏻 (@FIFASLAYER7) October 17, 2017

Not a hope we beat Denmark #WorldCup — Kalvin McShane (@KalvinMcShane) October 17, 2017

Others favoured Denmark, albeit for more curious reasons.

Agree Switzerland & Croatia.



Denmark surely favoured to win - 60%-40%.



If Zlatan wasn't injured/retired then maybe 49-51. Italy - 65%-35%. — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 17, 2017

Finally, they were those who, it's fair to say, were pretty unenthusiastic about the whole thing.