If Arsenal and Chelsea swapped form for the rest of the season, who would win the title?

The last time Arsenal and Chelsea went up against one another, it was the Gunners who dominated, winning 3-0 at the Emirates, with Chelsea going eighth and Arsenal third.

Since then, the Blues went on a run of 13 Premier League wins, while Arsenal have wobbled. The result is that Antonio Conte’s men have gone top of the league by an incredible nine points, with Arsenal still third.

But what would happen if this time, the form book was reversed? Could Arsenal win the title if the teams exchanged form from now until the end of the season?

Chelsea 3-0 Arsenal

(Daniel Hambury/EMPICS Sport)

Our form reversal begins with Chelsea hosting Arsenal, and in the first exchange of fortunes, it’s Arsenal who must suffer the 3-0 defeat as we get under way.

Early goals from Pedro and Diego Costa leave commentators to label Arsene Wenger’s side’s title hopes all but over, as Eden Hazard puts the seal on a wondrous first half with a volley at the far post after good work from Pedro.

The result leaves the Gunners 12 points off the pace, and surely set to go a 13th season without a league title. “Wenger Out,” say the fans.

Arsenal’s 13-game unbeaten run

(Mike Egerton/PA)

We’ve swapped the scores around as well as the general form, and it makes for good viewing for Arsenal fans.

As the north London side match the Blues’ autumnal run of wins, notable results include a 4-0 win away at Anfield, a 1-0 home win against Manchester City, and a 1-0 victory against Tottenham.

Meanwhile Chelsea, laden with the Gunners’ results, drop points against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Stoke. They do remain six points clear with five games to go, but consecutive defeats in their next two games see the Gunners draw level on points and goal difference, going ahead by virtue of goals scored.

Both sides win the next two games, with Arsenal extending their lead on goal difference, +51 to Chelsea’s +49 with just one game left…

The final game of the season

(John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte’s men host Sunderland on the final day of the season, with Arsenal inviting Everton to the Emirates Stadium for their biggest game since the 2006 Champions League final – could they secure the league?

The fixtures reflect the scores in both sides’ 14th game since Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at the Emirates all those months ago, when Arsenal travelled to Bournemouth, and Chelsea to Tottenham.

Arsenal go 2-0 down after half time, but the title is still on as Chelsea trail 3-0 inside an hour against Sunderland. The Blues rally however, and just as Arsenal did at Bournemouth, they level in the 92nd minute.

The result?

(Mike Egerton/PA)

That point takes the Blues one clear of Arsenal, who have blown their unlikely championship in the last game of the season. Unlucky Gunners.