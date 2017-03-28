Ian Wright's grandson is in the England under-16 squad, which means we're all very, very old

It’s quite possible that Shaun Wright-Phillips will never look a day over 25 years old, so it came as something of a shock when his son was named in the England under-16 Young Lions squad.

Shaun Wright-Phillips' son has been called up to England Under-16s and it's at this point you wonder what the point of everything is. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) March 27, 2017

That’s right – Wright-Phillips has a son, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, and he’s old enough to play for England’s under-16s. Here’s what’s happening to your face right now as you learn this information.

Shaun Wright-Phillips' son has been called up to England Under-16s. @IanWright0 This makes me feel old pic.twitter.com/15oxarLKDi — Töm Gööner Harris (@TomjsHarris) March 28, 2017

Yes, despite his youthful features, the former Chelsea, Manchester City and QPR player is 35 years of age.

As if Shaun Wright-Phillips has a 16 year old son?! Swear he's only 28 still 😂 — Dom Edmundson (@edmundson1893) March 28, 2017

Furthermore, as Shaun’s dad, that makes Ian Wright D’Margio’s grandfather – is this all making sense?

The son of Shaun Wright-Phillips has been called up to play for England under 16's. Yes, that is Ian Wright's grandson.



Feeling old yet? — TEB (@TheEaglesBeak) March 27, 2017

We don’t want to confuse you further, but it turns out Shaun and dad Ian have an almost identical trophy haul as well, with one Premier League title, two FA Cups and a League Cup to their names.

I grew up watching Ian Wright play, so I thought I was getting old when Shaun Wright-Phillips first started out. — Adam Gray (@adamgray50) March 27, 2017

However, there are more pressing matters – should D’Margio, who plays for Manchester City, make it to the senior England team, there’s suddenly have a lot of double-barrelled surnames in the squad.

@Kristian_Walsh Wright-Phillips, Loftus-Cheek, Alexander-Arnold, Ward-Prowse.... this trend is scary.. if you want their names on your shirt — martin leo murphy (@LeoMarmir) March 27, 2017

And that’s without mentioning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain…