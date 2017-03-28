Ian Wright's grandson is in the England under-16 squad, which means we're all very, very old

It’s quite possible that Shaun Wright-Phillips will never look a day over 25 years old, so it came as something of a shock when his son was named in the England under-16 Young Lions squad.

That’s right – Wright-Phillips has a son, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, and he’s old enough to play for England’s under-16s. Here’s what’s happening to your face right now as you learn this information.

Yes, despite his youthful features, the former Chelsea, Manchester City and QPR player is 35 years of age.

Furthermore, as Shaun’s dad, that makes Ian Wright D’Margio’s grandfather – is this all making sense?

We don’t want to confuse you further, but it turns out Shaun and dad Ian have an almost identical trophy haul as well, with one Premier League title, two FA Cups and a League Cup to their names.

However, there are more pressing matters – should D’Margio, who plays for Manchester City, make it to the senior England team, there’s suddenly have a lot of double-barrelled surnames in the squad.

And that’s without mentioning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain…
