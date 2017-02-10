Ian Wright reveals Wenger told him he is 'coming to the end'

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright has revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live that Arsene Wenger admitted to him last night "that he's coming to the end" of his career at Arsenal.

It comes after Wenger admitted today that Arsenal are in a fight to finish in the top four this season after watching their Premier League title bid falter over the last week.

The Arsenal boss has had to deal with supporters questioning whether he is the right man to take the club forward after the surprise reverse to Watford and the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Wenger sees his current contract expire in the summer, but Wright says he believes he will go at the end of the season.

Wright told the radio staion: "I was with the boss last night and, if I'm going to be totally honest, I get the impression that I think that's it. I genuinely believe. I was with him for a few hours last night and we were talking.

"He didn't say to me 'I'm leaving at the end of the season' but ... I just get the impression in him and looking at him 'That's it.' I think that's it.

"He actually mentioned when we were talking last night that he's coming to the end. I've never heard him say that."

The former Gunners striker said the 67-year-old manager looked tired.

Wright said: "He looked winded, like someone who has whopped him in the stomach.

"Do I feel he will go at the end of the season? I think he will."

Wright - Arsenal's record goalscorer until he was surpassed by Thierry Henry - believes the players have let Wenger down in recent campaigns.

"When he came into our dressing room in '96 it was refreshing to have that kind of management style - he wasn't shouting, he wasn't screaming," the former England international said.

"We were a dressing room that were self-motivating, with a manager that we'd realised treated you like adults in the work you're trying to do. I believe that dressing room could deal with a manager with that passive management style. The teams he's built, they've taken his kindness for weakness.

"One of the biggest disappointments to me was when we played against Chelsea (in March 2014). (Then Chelsea manager Jose) Mourinho called him a 'specialist in failure'. There should have been nothing that Arsenal team wanted to do more than ram those words down Mourinho's throat. They lost 6-0. That said everything you needed to say about the character of that team."