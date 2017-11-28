Ian Holloway wasn't happy with the QPR fans who left their game early

Jubilant Ian Holloway took a swipe at the QPR fans who left early after his side's dramatic stoppage-time comeback against Brentford.

Rangers were trailing to two Lasse Vibe goals and seemingly heading for a fourth straight defeat with the 90 minutes up.

But in front of a half-empty Loftus Road substitute Matt Smith halved the deficit three minutes into added time.

And a minute later a remarkable turnaround was complete as Luke Freeman bundled in an equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw.

"I was disappointed with our fans and with their fans," said Rangers boss Holloway.

"I'd like to say to ours, 'You should have stayed'.

"Everybody who did stay, well done, you deserved that. Don't go home early.

"You might not have missed your last bus, but you missed a treat.

"For me it feels like a win, for them it probably feels like a defeat.

"I will fight for this club until I die and so will my team and they did tonight. It feels great. If you missed it you ain't half missed something.

"And as for their fans, 'Getting sacked in the morning?' I don't think so."

The fightback was all the more impressive as Holloway was forced to make do and mend with a defence shorn of six specialist centre-halves through injury.

His patched-up side rattled the frame of the goal through Idrissa Sylla as they chased an equaliser and were also denied what appeared to be a clear penalty when John Egan handled.

Vibe slotted Brentford ahead in the 52nd minute and doubled his tally, both on the night and for the season, nine minutes from time.

But the late drama saw Rangers rescue a point and provided a bitter twist to Bees boss Dean Smith's 100th game in charge.

Smith felt his midfielder Ollie Watkins was fouled in the build-up to Rangers' first goal, and that Jake Bidwell's free-kick which set up the second should not have been awarded.

"It was extraordinary," he said. "Romaine Sawyers pulled out of a tackle but a free-kick was given and they scored another.

"I'm puzzled to be honest. I will speak the the officials. I'm very disappointed. The referee has got to do better.

"But we got involved in a scrappy game. We stopped playing football and forgot what we were about."