Iain Henderson says Lions can take inspiration from Ireland's win over New Zealand in Chicago

British and Irish Lions rugby union forward Iain Henderson reckons the combined side can take inspiration from Ireland's famous win over New Zealand.

Several of his team-mates were involved in November's victory over the world champions in Chicago.

The Lions will face the All Blacks in three Tests, with the first taking place on June 24.

Henderson says the Irish players will pass on their secrets to success.

"A few them on our team mentioned it. I think the boys managed to get in their faces and get under their skin and disrupt them from their usual game.

"I think that will be a fair crux of what we're looking to do going out there. Not to try and beat them at their own game but beat them at our game."