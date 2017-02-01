IABA to allow professionals return to amateur boxing
The Irish Athletic Boxing Association says it will allow professional boxers to return to the amateur ranks, if they meet certain criteria.
The IABA says they can qualify for amateur status if they have fought professionally five times or less.
The boxer must also be a member of an affiliated IABA club.
The announcement comes ahead of the National Elite Mens and Womens Championships which begin in Dublin on Friday.
