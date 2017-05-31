IABA in row over team selection for European Championships

The IABA may run into trouble due to their current row over team selection for the European Championships.

Under the recommendations of the review into the boxing teams performance at the Olympics last Summer the High Performance Director Bernard Dunne is in charge of selection.

However central council of the association have not ratified one of his picks for the tournament causing confusion as to who is actually in charge.

Sport Ireland director John Treacy has threatened to cut funding if the Rio report recommendations are not been implemented.

President Pat Ryan was due to discuss the issue with the Minister for Sport however that was cancelled as Ryan did not make the meeting.

At present two men are claiming to be chairman of the association and one of them, David O'Brien, is calling for the other, Joe Crystal, to step down.