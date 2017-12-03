'I can go now,' says Mayo legend Cora Staunton after winning All-Ireland title

After captaining Carnacon to a sixth All-Ireland senior ladies club football title at Parnell Park today, Cora Staunton said "I can go now" on her Australian adventure this week.

Cora, who scored seven points in the Mayo club's victory over Mourneabbey today, will leave for Australia on Tuesday with another All-Ireland Senior Club medal in her back pocket.

The Mayo legend said: "I'm relieved it wasn't a draw, but today's not about me, it's about Carnacon and the girls and winning our sixth All-Ireland."

And she will depart for Down Under with a big smile on her face.

"I can go now," she said amid the celebrations in Parnell Park.