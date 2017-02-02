Hurler set to try ice hockey for The Toughest Trade TV show

Lee Chin is already a cross-code superstar in Wexford, having played hurling and football for his county and League of Ireland soccer with Wexford Youths, writes Stephen Barry.

So, it’ll be interesting to see if he can transfer his many talents to pro sport as he tries ice hockey as part of The Toughest Trade reality series.

Chin will be heading to Canada to link up with Vancouver Canucks for a week of training.

Meanwhile, Chin’s club Faythe Harriers are welcoming retired ice hockey goaltender-turned-coach Alex Auld, who spent 12 years as a professional in the National Hockey League.

Lee Chin and Alex Auld meet ahead of AIB's The Toughest Trade

Auld has arrived in Wexford town where he will spend a week training and getting a flavour of the amateur lifestyle by working for the Chin family business. At the end of the week, he will take part in a challenge game against county champions Oulart the Ballagh.

Last week, Donegal’s Michael Murphy took up rugby as he spent a week with Champions Cup quarter-finalists Clermont Auvergne. On the other end of the trade, legendary Welsh winger Shane Williams played with Murphy’s club Glenswilly through a blizzard earlier last month.

Murphy was lauded for his speed, agility and catching skills while Williams was said to be “like a duck to water” with the round ball.

Mark Doyle, Head of Consumer Marketing for AIB, said, “We initially came up with the concept of The Toughest Trade as we believe that GAA club players are among the toughest athletes in the world. Over in France Michael Murphy impressed his Clermont teammates with his kicking and catching skills and he had no problem lifting as much as the professionals in the gym.

“Now we’re really excited to see how Alex and Lee get on here and in Vancouver.”