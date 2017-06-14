Hull City's Ryan Mason posts encouraging Twitter video of his road to recovery

After Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea in January, the midfielder was not keen on the idea of returning to football, but since then he has changed his mind and targeted a comeback.

And with that in mind, the 26-year-old posted this short video of himself in light training – it’s good to see him back.

The former Tottenham player was making his 20th appearance of the 2016/17 season when he and Gary Cahill collided, following which the Hull player underwent surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

And while there is a long way to go before any potential return, fans were delighted to see Mason progressing in his recovery.

must feel great to be back!! All the best Ryan!! Coys — rob wood (@robacewood) June 14, 2017

Good to see you back out on the grass good luck. — Andy Mitchell (@AndyMit71117847) June 14, 2017

Great to see you back training. Hope all goes well for you. — Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) June 14, 2017

In an interview with Geoff Shreeves for Sky Sports, Mason said: “After four or five weeks I said to my partner I never want to play football again.”

He went on: “I think it was after eight weeks I was watching football for the first time on the box and I just had that feeling inside me. I got that buzz.

“I said to her I’m going to return to playing and she was obviously happy.”

🔶◾️ | Great to see, @RyanMason - keep up the hard work!https://t.co/Z7gaLYVQwf — Hull City (@HullCity) June 14, 2017

It’s great to see the midfielder back up and running again.