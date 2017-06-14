Hull City's Ryan Mason posts encouraging Twitter video of his road to recovery

After Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea in January, the midfielder was not keen on the idea of returning to football, but since then he has changed his mind and targeted a comeback.

And with that in mind, the 26-year-old posted this short video of himself in light training – it’s good to see him back.

The former Tottenham player was making his 20th appearance of the 2016/17 season when he and Gary Cahill collided, following which the Hull player underwent surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Hull City's Ryan Mason is stretchered off the pitch
(Nick Potts/PA)

And while there is a long way to go before any potential return, fans were delighted to see Mason progressing in his recovery.

In an interview with Geoff Shreeves for Sky Sports, Mason said: “After four or five weeks I said to my partner I never want to play football again.”

He went on: “I think it was after eight weeks I was watching football for the first time on the box and I just had that feeling inside me. I got that buzz.

“I said to her I’m going to return to playing and she was obviously happy.”

It’s great to see the midfielder back up and running again.
