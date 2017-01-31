Hull City's Alex Bruce engaged in some excellent transfer deadline day banter with fans on Twitter

Social media has certainly changed the football landscape, often for the worse – but without it, we’d surely be none the wiser when it comes to Alex Bruce’s excellent sense of humour.

The defender left Hull City on deadline day and, amid rumours of his new location, Bruce had a little fun of his own.

I wonder if @AlexBruce84 could end the day at villa#avfc — Shaun Beasley (@shaunbeasley98) January 31, 2017

Sorry mate I'm off to Madrid just getting on the plane now https://t.co/4muoNzs7YG — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) January 31, 2017

The 32-year-old has joined Championship side Wigan Athletic on loan as it happens, but joked earlier that a dream move to Spain was very much on the cards.

@AlexBruce84 straight swap for Ramos? — Elliot Clifford (@E_Clifford139) January 31, 2017

The scenes when Sergio Ramos rocks up outside Hull’s training ground later…