Hull City's Alex Bruce engaged in some excellent transfer deadline day banter with fans on Twitter

Social media has certainly changed the football landscape, often for the worse – but without it, we’d surely be none the wiser when it comes to Alex Bruce’s excellent sense of humour.

The defender left Hull City on deadline day and, amid rumours of his new location, Bruce had a little fun of his own.

The 32-year-old has joined Championship side Wigan Athletic on loan as it happens, but joked earlier that a dream move to Spain was very much on the cards.

The scenes when Sergio Ramos rocks up outside Hull’s training ground later…
