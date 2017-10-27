Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy meets young fan who sent him £5 after win over Man Utd

A young fan who sent Aaron Mooy £5 for his man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United has met the Huddersfield midfielder and his team-mates after being invited to the club.

Nine-year-old Adam Bhana dispatched the money, which he found leaving the stadium on Saturday, and a letter as a reward for Mooy's role in the 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho's side.

As a reward the youngster was guest of honour at the club's PPG Canalside training ground today where he met players and was presented with gifts.

"It was great to receive such a fantastic letter, he clearly has fantastic values and it was really great to finally meet him," Mooy told htafc.com.

"Adam was a really nice lad and is a real credit to his family."

The boy's father Mo added: "It was a great day, Adam was really shy to begin with but really enjoyed the experience.

"I would like to thank everyone at Huddersfield Town for making my boy's day, as a family we are truly humbled."