Huddersfield boost automatic promotion hopes with narrow win over Reading

Huddersfield boosted their hopes of automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night.

Philip Billing's goal eight minutes from time earned victory for the Terriers.

Rajiv van La Parra missed a first-half penalty but Billing pounced to secure Huddersfield's sixth straight league win.

David Wagner's men are now four points behind second-placed Brighton.

The Royals stay fourth, but are four points behind Huddersfield having played a game more.

Sheffield Wednesday missed the opportunity to consolidate a place in the play-off places, losing 2-1 to Brentford at Hillsborough.

The sixth-placed Owls were seeking a fifth win in a row to move 10 points clear of seventh-placed Norwich.

But John Egan and Harlee Dean scored first-half headers and Fernando Forestieri's strike was not enough.

Matt Smith and Conor Washington scored as QPR beat relegation-threatened Wigan 2-1. The Latics' reply was a penalty from Omar Bogle.

Derby and Burton shared a goalless draw in a local derby.

Burton remain two places above Wigan, but increased their points advantage to five.