Huddersfield boost automatic promotion hopes with narrow win over Reading
Huddersfield boosted their hopes of automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night.
Philip Billing's goal eight minutes from time earned victory for the Terriers.
Rajiv van La Parra missed a first-half penalty but Billing pounced to secure Huddersfield's sixth straight league win.
David Wagner's men are now four points behind second-placed Brighton.
The Royals stay fourth, but are four points behind Huddersfield having played a game more.
Sheffield Wednesday missed the opportunity to consolidate a place in the play-off places, losing 2-1 to Brentford at Hillsborough.
The sixth-placed Owls were seeking a fifth win in a row to move 10 points clear of seventh-placed Norwich.
But John Egan and Harlee Dean scored first-half headers and Fernando Forestieri's strike was not enough.
Matt Smith and Conor Washington scored as QPR beat relegation-threatened Wigan 2-1. The Latics' reply was a penalty from Omar Bogle.
Derby and Burton shared a goalless draw in a local derby.
Burton remain two places above Wigan, but increased their points advantage to five.
