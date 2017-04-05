How world Number ones have fared at the Masters
05/04/2017 - 18:17:57Back to Sport Home
Dustin Johnson will this week attempt to become the first player to win the Masters as world number one since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2002.
Here, we list how the top ranked player has fared at Augusta National in the last 14 years.
Year Number 1 starting Masters Finish
2003 Tiger Woods T15
2004 Tiger Woods T22
2005 Vijay Singh T5
2006 Tiger Woods T3
2007 Tiger Woods T2
2008 Tiger Woods 2
2009 Tiger Woods T6
2010 Tiger Woods T4
2011 Martin Kaymer MC
2012 Luke Donald T32
2013 Tiger Woods T4
2014 Tiger Woods DNS
2015 Rory McIlroy 4
2016 Jason Day T10
MC = missed cut
DNS = did not start
Join the conversation - comment here