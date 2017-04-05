How world Number ones have fared at the Masters

Dustin Johnson will this week attempt to become the first player to win the Masters as world number one since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2002.

Here, we list how the top ranked player has fared at Augusta National in the last 14 years.

Year Number 1 starting Masters Finish

2003 Tiger Woods T15

2004 Tiger Woods T22

2005 Vijay Singh T5

2006 Tiger Woods T3

2007 Tiger Woods T2

2008 Tiger Woods 2

2009 Tiger Woods T6

2010 Tiger Woods T4

2011 Martin Kaymer MC

2012 Luke Donald T32

2013 Tiger Woods T4

2014 Tiger Woods DNS

2015 Rory McIlroy 4

2016 Jason Day T10

MC = missed cut

DNS = did not start