How Twitter reacted to Wayne Rooney's milestone
21/08/2017 - 21:15:10
Wayne Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals when he put Everton 1-0 up against Manchester City tonight.
Rooney Rooney pic.twitter.com/5I3VzIgQt6— Toffee TV (@ToffeeTVEFC) August 21, 2017
The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club after 13 record-breaking years with Manchester United - an allegiance City fans reminded him of tonight.
"Rooney has done what I sent him to do." pic.twitter.com/3OQcFr3Gt9— Astorre S. Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) August 21, 2017
Jeered from the outset at the Etihad Stadium, Rooney certainly enjoyed making it 1-0 to Everton in the 35th minute when he met strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin's square pass with a left-foot finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ederson and in off the post.
Wayne Rooney - Manchester City's Nightmare pic.twitter.com/lp2crEbBgy— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 21, 2017
Only Alan Shearer, with 260, has more Premier League goals than Rooney.
"It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney ðð¼ðð¼ðð¼" - only one place to start, as former England striker Alan Shearer salutes the first man to join him in reaching a double century.
It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 21, 2017
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ up! A special message for @WayneRooney as @alanshearer welcomes him into the exclusive #PL 200 club... pic.twitter.com/kA1vriVb4N— Premier League (@premierleague) August 21, 2017
"Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer" - Gary Lineker, another England great as well as Shearer's colleague on Match of the Day, pays tribute.
Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 21, 2017
"GET IN!!!! GOAL! Man City 0-1 Everton. Wayne Rooney side-foots home from Calvert-Lewin's cross!" - Everton's official account celebrates the striker's moment of history.
GET IN!!!! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/BzXVuUHrTG— Everton (@Everton) August 21, 2017
"Yeeeess @WayneRooney ðªð»" - team-mate Sandro Ramirez keeps it simple.
Yeeeess @WayneRooney 💪🏻— Sandro Ramirez (@sandroramirez9) August 21, 2017
"Congratulations to @WayneRooney! #PL #MCIEVE #EFCawayday" - world football's governing body FIFA.
Congratulations to @WayneRooney! #PL #MCIEVE #EFCawayday https://t.co/sKTHJqfq77— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 21, 2017
"Congratulations to @WayneRooney on reaching 200 @premierleague goals. A true legend!" - Manchester United take the time to acknowledge a player who scored 183 of his Premier League goals for them - a record for one single club.
Congratulations to @WayneRooney on reaching 200 @PremierLeague goals. A true legend! pic.twitter.com/7jtlHhUfLC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 21, 2017
"Buzzing for Wazza... 200 @premierleague goals!!! 2 in 2.... & an @England recall surely ð¥â½ï¸ #MCIEVE" - former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand looks at the bigger picture.
Buzzing for Wazza... 200 @premierleague goals!!! 2 in 2.... & an @England recall surely 🔥⚽️ #MCIEVE— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 21, 2017
"Rooney scoring again.... keeping the haters quiet ðªð¾â½ï¸" - Andy Cole initially overlooks the landmark before adding: "Ps 200 @premierleague goals!!!! @WayneRooney"
Rooney scoring again.... keeping the haters quiet 💪🏾⚽️— Andrew Cole (@vancole9) August 21, 2017
