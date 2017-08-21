How Twitter reacted to Wayne Rooney's milestone

Wayne Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals when he put Everton 1-0 up against Manchester City tonight.

The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club after 13 record-breaking years with Manchester United - an allegiance City fans reminded him of tonight.

"Rooney has done what I sent him to do." pic.twitter.com/3OQcFr3Gt9 — Astorre S. Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) August 21, 2017

Jeered from the outset at the Etihad Stadium, Rooney certainly enjoyed making it 1-0 to Everton in the 35th minute when he met strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin's square pass with a left-foot finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ederson and in off the post.

Wayne Rooney - Manchester City's Nightmare pic.twitter.com/lp2crEbBgy — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 21, 2017

Only Alan Shearer, with 260, has more Premier League goals than Rooney.

"It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney ðð¼ðð¼ðð¼" - only one place to start, as former England striker Alan Shearer salutes the first man to join him in reaching a double century.

It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 21, 2017

"Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer" - Gary Lineker, another England great as well as Shearer's colleague on Match of the Day, pays tribute.

Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 21, 2017

"GET IN!!!! GOAL! Man City 0-1 Everton. Wayne Rooney side-foots home from Calvert-Lewin's cross!" - Everton's official account celebrates the striker's moment of history.

"Yeeeess @WayneRooney ðªð»" - team-mate Sandro Ramirez keeps it simple.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney! #PL #MCIEVE #EFCawayday" - world football's governing body FIFA.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney on reaching 200 @premierleague goals. A true legend!" - Manchester United take the time to acknowledge a player who scored 183 of his Premier League goals for them - a record for one single club.

"Buzzing for Wazza... 200 @premierleague goals!!! 2 in 2.... & an @England recall surely ð¥â½ï¸ #MCIEVE" - former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand looks at the bigger picture.

"Rooney scoring again.... keeping the haters quiet ðªð¾â½ï¸" - Andy Cole initially overlooks the landmark before adding: "Ps 200 @premierleague goals!!!! @WayneRooney"