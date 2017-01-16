How to use your fantasy football wildcard during the January transfer window

When January rolled around, the winter transfer window wasn’t the only thing to arrive – fantasy football managers were granted their second wildcard of the season, and with it, one last chance to make wholesale changes to their teams.

With 318,982 wildcards played in game week 21 alone, it’s clear that January is many managers’ month of choice to play it. With that in mind, here are a few nuggets of wisdom to set your team on the path for glory.

Must havezzz

(Nick Potts/PA)

The top scorers in this season’s competition are Alexis Sanchez (154 points), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (130) and Eden Hazard (126). Clearly it’s crucial to have a “z” in your name this season.

Unsurprisingly, prize players also come with premium price tags, with each of these three costing over £10m to acquire. January’s a fine chance then to re-jig your team, free up some funds and get at least one of these top performers into the side.

If it’s fantasy football glory you’re after, you’ll need these big hitters batting for your team.

Welcome to the bargain basement

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In order to afford the legends of the game however, you’re going to have to save some money elsewhere. Luckily for you, there are bargains to be had.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi has started the Gunners’ last five league fixtures, accruing 28 points in that time, and at £5.8m is a decent shout in a high-scoring team. Elsewhere, Robert Snodgrass is a surprise performer at Hull for £5.8m, with seven goals and three assists in an improving Tigers side.

Finally, and also at £5.8m (weird…) is star buy, West Brom’s Matt Phillips. Phillips is the Baggies’ top points scorer, with four goals and nine assists, and with WBA eighth in the league and facing Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in their next six games, Phillips is a must have.

Form freaks

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

If it’s a bandwagon you’re looking to hop on, look no further than these transfers.

Dele Alli’s three consecutive braces have contributed to a record of seven goals in his last five fixtures – add to that an assist and Alli’s form makes him hard to ignore.

Meanwhile his team mate Harry Kane isn’t doing too badly either, moving through the gears with six goals in his last four games, winning 39 points in the process. For an England striker of the past though, Peter Crouch is your man. Having played barely any football this season, the big man now has three goals and two assists in his last three league games for Stoke. Go retro and get Crouchy in your team!

Who’s not so hot?

(Adam Davy/PA)

Of course, the wildcard isn’t just a chance to get the top players into your team, but also to do a bit of spring cleaning by selling some of the players who just aren’t contributing any longer.

Diego Costa was not selected for Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Leicester, and whether that was down to injury or argument, it led to almost 300,000 managers selling him.

Wilfried Zaha is having quite the season, notching up eight assists thus far, but has travelled to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast. Elsewhere Watford’s Etienne Capoue was a hot ticket at the start of the season, but with his value dipping from £5.3m to £4.8m, now is as good a time as any to sell.

If you enjoyed this you may like our latest podcast presented by Larry Ryan.