How the Irish are faring on the European Tour

Paul Dunne has a tough job on his hands if he is to win back-to-back events on the European Tour.

He heads into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in third place on 11 under par after a round of 70 yesterday.

However he is seven shots behind runaway leader Tyrrell Hatton after he hit a brilliant 65.

Shane Lowry is next best of the Irish on seven under, one ahead of Graeme McDowell.

Rory McIlroy and Gavin Moynihan are four under par, while Padraig Harrington missed the cut.