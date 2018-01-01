How some top sporting stars saw in 2018
It was New Year’s Eve and the world’s top sporting stars were celebrating – some by partying and some by going to bed early.
Here’s how some of the best known faces in sport saw in 2018.
With no golf for a while Rory McIlory enjoyed a nice bottle of wine.
Lee Westwood was also planning a heavy night in the Maldives.
David Beckham enjoyed a bit of father and son time.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane had eight balls to keep him occupied.
2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018! #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/WuKBBmP7B6— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2017
It was a family affair for Eden Hazard.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a glass of orange juice with his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards.
Brazilian footballer Neymar prepared for 2018 by having a sponsored shave.
Galera, já estou aqui me preparando pra virada do ano. Confiante por um 2018 ainda melhor! pic.twitter.com/4TgemeQKzz— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 31, 2017
Spare a thought for UFC star Connor McGregor, whose party plans were ruined by family illness.
Well that was a wild New Year's Eve. Half the family hit with the Australian flu virus and some even left in hospital with it. I've never even been to Australia wtf. One of the most intense few days I've gone thru. Big New Year's Eve party cancelled at the last minute and I am left shaking in bed the past two days. I'll leave that with the rest of the bad behind me in 2017 and take with me the many great experiences I've had this year! None greater than the birth of my son Conor Jr. and the continued support of my family, my friends and my dedicated staff through thick and thin. Thank you all and Happy new year to everyone! 2018 I may go back to the back pages instead of the front pages again but I have a feeling these journalists now just want me in the obituary pages so we shall see. I will be ready for whatever comes. Be sharp and be fast this year because I am sharper and I am faster. God bless you all and Happy New Year!
