How much would Thierry Henry be worth in the current market?

Back to Sport Home

Thierry Henry is one of the greats of the Premier League era, but in today’s money-laden market, what price would he go for?

Well another Premier League legend, Steven Gerrard, has had his say. The former England midfielder took to Instagram to wish Henry a happy 40th birthday, and tagged on a hefty valuation as well.

 

200 million in today's market all day long ???????? happy birthday @thierryhenry ??

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

Gerrard didn’t specify a unit of currency, but being English, that he meant £200 million doesn’t seem too much of an assumption. That’s roughly what Neymar went for when he joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona earlier in the month.

Would Arsenal fans have sold Henry circa 2004 for that money? Very possibly not.

Many of Henry’s former clubs wished him well, with Arsenal obviously doing so – the number 14 scored a mammoth 228 goals for the club.

He then moved to Barcelona where he won the Champions League title.

But before he was a household name he played for Monaco…

…as well as Juventus. Doesn’t he look great in those old kits?

So happy birthday Thierry – according to Gerrard, goals like these would have made you worth £200 million in today’s transfer market.

Worth every penny?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Thierry Henry, UK, Arsenal, football, Premier League, Steven Gerrard, Thierry Henry, transfer market, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport