How much would Thierry Henry be worth in the current market?

Thierry Henry is one of the greats of the Premier League era, but in today’s money-laden market, what price would he go for?

Well another Premier League legend, Steven Gerrard, has had his say. The former England midfielder took to Instagram to wish Henry a happy 40th birthday, and tagged on a hefty valuation as well.

200 million in today's market all day long ???????? happy birthday @thierryhenry ?? A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Gerrard didn’t specify a unit of currency, but being English, that he meant £200 million doesn’t seem too much of an assumption. That’s roughly what Neymar went for when he joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona earlier in the month.

Would Arsenal fans have sold Henry circa 2004 for that money? Very possibly not.

Most goals at one ground 🏟

Most assists in a season 🅰️

Most Golden Boots ⚽️



Happy 40th birthday to Premier League legend, Thierry Henry. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gyEB01wZ05 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2017

Many of Henry’s former clubs wished him well, with Arsenal obviously doing so – the number 14 scored a mammoth 228 goals for the club.

🎈 A true Arsenal legend turns 40 today pic.twitter.com/WEiqJbq245 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017

He then moved to Barcelona where he won the Champions League title.

But before he was a household name he played for Monaco…

???? Un très joyeux anniversaire à notre légende Rouge et Blanche @thierryhenry qui fête aujourd'hui ses 40 ans !!! #HBTiti #HappyBirthday A post shared by AS Monaco ???? (@asmonaco) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

…as well as Juventus. Doesn’t he look great in those old kits?

🎂🎂🎂



We want to wish a very happy birthday to a true legend of the beautiful game & former Bianconero @ThierryHenry! pic.twitter.com/manXJGMbEA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 17, 2017

So happy birthday Thierry – according to Gerrard, goals like these would have made you worth £200 million in today’s transfer market.

Worth every penny?