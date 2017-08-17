How much would Thierry Henry be worth in the current market?
17/08/2017 - 16:44:10Back to Sport Home
Thierry Henry is one of the greats of the Premier League era, but in today’s money-laden market, what price would he go for?
Well another Premier League legend, Steven Gerrard, has had his say. The former England midfielder took to Instagram to wish Henry a happy 40th birthday, and tagged on a hefty valuation as well.
Gerrard didn’t specify a unit of currency, but being English, that he meant £200 million doesn’t seem too much of an assumption. That’s roughly what Neymar went for when he joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona earlier in the month.
Would Arsenal fans have sold Henry circa 2004 for that money? Very possibly not.
Most goals at one ground 🏟— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2017
Most assists in a season 🅰️
Most Golden Boots ⚽️
Happy 40th birthday to Premier League legend, Thierry Henry. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gyEB01wZ05
Many of Henry’s former clubs wished him well, with Arsenal obviously doing so – the number 14 scored a mammoth 228 goals for the club.
🎈 A true Arsenal legend turns 40 today pic.twitter.com/WEiqJbq245— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017
He then moved to Barcelona where he won the Champions League title.
G⚽️AL MORNING!!!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017
🎂 Today @ThierryHenry is 40! Happy birthday, Monsieur! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/00em4Oq9KR
But before he was a household name he played for Monaco…
…as well as Juventus. Doesn’t he look great in those old kits?
🎂🎂🎂— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 17, 2017
We want to wish a very happy birthday to a true legend of the beautiful game & former Bianconero @ThierryHenry! pic.twitter.com/manXJGMbEA
So happy birthday Thierry – according to Gerrard, goals like these would have made you worth £200 million in today’s transfer market.
Worth every penny?
Join the conversation - comment here