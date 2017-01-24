How much does your club spend on injured players?

Manchester City spent £16.3million (€19m) on wages and treatment for injured players last season, writes Stephen Barry.

City’s treatment-table wage bill was the highest of all Premier League clubs in 2015/16, during which time Vincent Kompany missed 27 weeks at an individual cost of £3.2million (€3.8m).

The research by Hopewiser.com saw Arsenal finish a close second with £14.7million (€17.2m) spent on out-of-action players.

Manchester United (£10.8million/ €12.6m), Chelsea (£10.7million/ €12.5m) and Liverpool (£9.1million/ €10.6m) rounded out the top five for spending on injuries.

Remarkably, almost half of Chelsea’s injury outgoings were accounted for by on-loan flop Radamel Falcao. The striker has returned to form at Monaco but cost the Blues £5million (€5.8million) during time out with a muscular injury in his left thigh.

Falcao was also one of the injury-prone players who saw Manchester United top the list in 2014/15. The Red Devils have since reduced their outlay on players who couldn’t make the match day squad from £15million (€17.5m) that season.

The study also revealed the cost of suspensions, with Chelsea’s ill-discipline setting them back £1.9million (€2.2m) – unsurprisingly higher than any of their league rivals.

Liverpool (£1.2million/ €1.4m) and Man United (£1.1million/ €1.3m) also spent a seven-figure sum on fines.

Swansea were the most economical of all Premier League clubs, as injuries cost them a mere £204,000 (€238,000) and they incurred no fines – a feat only matched by Man City.

