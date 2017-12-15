How much do you know about the Premier League managers in 2017/18?

Back to Sport Home

With two of the Premier League’s top managers facing off on Saturday, now seems like a good time to discuss the English league’s masterminds.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino meet at the Etihad just a week since Pep’s showdown with Jose Mourinho. The Premier League has, and has got rid of, some huge names this season. But how much do you know about them?


KEYWORDS: Viral, Managers quiz, UK, football, Premier League, Quiz, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport