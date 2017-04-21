How Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba nearly scored one of the best goals ever

There are certain skills in football which the fans are forever drooling over.

One is the rabona and another is an overhead kick – and Manchester United teammates Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford very nearly combined the two sumptuously in their victory over Anderlecht last night.

Rashford, 19, drifts the ball perfectly towards Pogba at the back post – kicking with his right leg behind his left – before the Frenchman, 24, very nearly finishes it off with a high leg Wayne Rooney would be proud of.

The goal would of course have been precious to United, but if ever there was an “if only” moment for the neutrals of football – that was it.

In the end United’s hard work paid off against Anderlecht in their Europa League quarter-final – they went on to win the game 2-1 as Rashford rounded off a stunning performance with a winner in extra time.

Jose Mourinho’s United discover their opponent for the semi-final on Friday – and could face Ajax, Celta Vigo or Lyon.
