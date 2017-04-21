How Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba nearly scored one of the best goals ever

There are certain skills in football which the fans are forever drooling over.

One is the rabona and another is an overhead kick – and Manchester United teammates Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford very nearly combined the two sumptuously in their victory over Anderlecht last night.

What a goal this would've been! pic.twitter.com/2Ob2N7qvuC — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2017

Rashford, 19, drifts the ball perfectly towards Pogba at the back post – kicking with his right leg behind his left – before the Frenchman, 24, very nearly finishes it off with a high leg Wayne Rooney would be proud of.

92' - Pogba's overhead kick is blocked after a rabona from Rashford. That would have been some goal! #MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2017

If this game had been decided by a Rashford rabona finished by a Pogba overhead I'd have burst into tears of joy — Paul (@UtdRantcast) April 20, 2017

I will say another time @MarcusRashford is a bloody star — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) April 20, 2017

The goal would of course have been precious to United, but if ever there was an “if only” moment for the neutrals of football – that was it.

What a shame that wasn't a goal. Would have been one of the best ever. Love Rashford's confidence. Player alert. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2017

OMG RABONA CROSS TO BIKE IMAGINEEEEE — Chu 🤙🏾 (@ChuBoi) April 20, 2017

In the end United’s hard work paid off against Anderlecht in their Europa League quarter-final – they went on to win the game 2-1 as Rashford rounded off a stunning performance with a winner in extra time.

Jose Mourinho’s United discover their opponent for the semi-final on Friday – and could face Ajax, Celta Vigo or Lyon.