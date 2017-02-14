How do footballers show their love on Valentine's Day? Through social media of course!

Footballers love a bit of social media these days, and what better excuse to post some classic content than Valentine’s Day?

Numerous players have taken to the web to show us who they’re thinking of on February 14 this year – we’ve a real mix to show you, from the sickly to the sweet.

We start with something standard from former Chelsea midfielder Oscar – selfie with the loved one, no fuss.

Bit of animal love from the Ings team.

Happy Valentine's Day @georgiagibbs_ ❤ #bestfriend #family

Chris Smalling is looking forward to forming a partnership with someone other than Phil Jones by the look of it.

Not Valentine’s specific, but this would make a nice card for a Tottenham-supporting loved one.

Poldi opts for the smooch. Looks cold, Lukas, take care.

Memphis Depay goes for the everyman pose – to be fair, we’d show off our RIDICULOUSLY MUSCULAR abs, if we had them. (We don’t have them.)

Happy Valentine's Day baby!

Cesc was feeling romantic, writing “You are my valentines every single day @daniellasemaan” – Arsenal fans used to feel the same way about the midfielder.

You are my valentines every single day ❤ @daniellasemaan

Douglas Costa posted a picture of Manchester in February… not. We’re not sure where it is, but it looks idyllic Douglas.

Happy valentine's Day... @lou.ramos ❤

And last but not least, here’s Kammy just being Kammy.

What a guy.
