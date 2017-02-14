How do footballers show their love on Valentine's Day? Through social media of course!
Footballers love a bit of social media these days, and what better excuse to post some classic content than Valentine’s Day?
Numerous players have taken to the web to show us who they’re thinking of on February 14 this year – we’ve a real mix to show you, from the sickly to the sweet.
We start with something standard from former Chelsea midfielder Oscar – selfie with the loved one, no fuss.
Happy Valentine's Day ❤️— Oscar (@oscar8) February 14, 2017
I love u so much !!! #Ludy pic.twitter.com/NbXmXd8BHd
Bit of animal love from the Ings team.
Chris Smalling is looking forward to forming a partnership with someone other than Phil Jones by the look of it.
Happy Valentine's Day to my fiancé. Here's to a lifetime of making amazing memories starting this summer as Mrs Smalling ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/z8ChXGlBCb— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 14, 2017
Not Valentine’s specific, but this would make a nice card for a Tottenham-supporting loved one.
We are delighted to announce that @HarryWinks has signed a new contract with the Club until 2022. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/SGGVXAocnX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017
Poldi opts for the smooch. Looks cold, Lukas, take care.
You are My Valentine ❤🌹😘 #valentineday pic.twitter.com/GP3PIichgt— Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) February 14, 2017
Memphis Depay goes for the everyman pose – to be fair, we’d show off our RIDICULOUSLY MUSCULAR abs, if we had them. (We don’t have them.)
Cesc was feeling romantic, writing “You are my valentines every single day @daniellasemaan” – Arsenal fans used to feel the same way about the midfielder.
Douglas Costa posted a picture of Manchester in February… not. We’re not sure where it is, but it looks idyllic Douglas.
And last but not least, here’s Kammy just being Kammy.
Happy Valentines Day to everyone ❤️ but here's a pic to put you off Valentine's Day for life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T1xjs3CXcp— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 14, 2017
What a guy.
