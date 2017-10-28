How did the three most popular Harry Kane replacements get on in the Fantasy Premier League?

With Tottenham’s goal machine Harry Kane out with a hamstring injury, Fantasy Premier League managers turned their attention elsewhere in search of FPL points.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero was the most popular replacement, with more than 300,000 people bringing him in for Kane, while Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette were also popular.

Harry Kane owners were quick to find a replacement#FPL pic.twitter.com/fnUPEiAvU9 — FPL (@OfficialFPL) October 28, 2017

But just how worthy were those replacements? Let’s take a look.

Alvaro Morata – Chelsea

5 points

(Steven Paston/PA)

Not a bad return from Morata, who is recovering from an injury of his own to find his way back into the Chelsea starting XI.

The Spaniard helped Eden Hazard score the only goal of the game to earn all three points for the Blues, notching an assist and 78 minutes to accumulate five points.

Worth holding on to rather than bringing Kane back into the team? Perhaps.

Alexandre Lacazette – Arsenal

2 points

(Frank Augstein/AP)

Not so much good news over at the Emirates Stadium, where Lacazette came off after 80 minutes of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Swansea City.

With no goals abd no assists, the France international – selected by 14.6% of managers – doesn’t look like he’s worth keeping in your fantasy team over Kane right now.

However, in midfield and defence respectively, Arsenal’s goalscorers Aaron Ramsey and Sead Kolasinac might be worth considering.

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

0 points

(Barrington Coombs/EMPICS Sport)

Oh dear oh dear – Pep Guardiola might be a Manchester City fan’s dream manager, but he’s not making it easy for FPL players.

Aguero didn’t even make it onto the pitch during City’s 3-2 win at West Brom, with Gabriel Jesus instead playing most of the match – Jesus has also found himself starting from the bench this season, though, so it’s hard to tell who is going to play from week to week.

Unsurprisingly, Aguero scored zero points from his zero minutes on the pitch – hopefully Kane is back next week, and normal service will be resumed.