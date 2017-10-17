How Cork City got over the line at a packed Turner's Cross

David Ludzik analyses how Cork City got over the line thanks to a scoreless draw against Derry City at Turner’s Cross.

Getting the game played: With a section of the Derrynane Road Stand decimated by the affects of ex-Hurricane Ophelia on Monday, the game could easily have been postponed.

However, great credit must go to the club and all those who assisted in getting the stadium ready for what was always going to be City's best chance of picking up that precious point they needed to secure their long awaited league title.

If the game didn't get the go ahead, City would have had to travel to Inchicore on Friday night for a tough encounter against a St Pat's side battling for their premier division lives, still looking for the point needed.

A defeat by Pat's could certainly have set the City nerves jangling going into their final two games, so John Caulfield must have been hell bent on getting last night's game played and will be grateful to all the unsung heroes who made it possible.

Cork City’s Steven Beattie and Ronan Curtis of Derry contest a ball. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The Cork City defence: Having the best defensive record in the league will always give you a chance of picking up trophies and the Cork City defence were superb again last night.

With the goals having dried up of late, the City defence must take enormous credit for their part in winning the league and despite two first half Derry chances last night, Cork never looked like conceding.

In the twilight of his career, captain Alan Bennett, who is the only survivor from the last league victory 12 years ago, was again immense as he has been since returning to the club from England.

On-loan Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney has played his part also in the side only conceding 19 goals in the league this season and Delaney has also chipped in with a few important goals.

Goalkeeper Mark McNulty had another great season, as he has done for a number of years and season after season, the City number one earns his side a number of points.

Cork City's Shane Griffin with Ronan Curtis of Derry City. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Shane Griffin slotted into the spot vacated by Kevin O'Connor after his move to Preston with considerable ease and is always solid, and Steven Beattie will never let anybody down where ever he plays with his energetic displays.

Conor McCormack: City's most consistent performer over the course of the whole season - McCormack hasn't had a bad game since John Caufield signed him during the close season.

The Louth man was his usual busy self last night against his former club – the diminutive midfielder must be a nightmare to play against, showing boundless energy yet again snapping at the heels at anybody in a Candystriped shirt.

The former Man United trainee can also play a bit - always making himself available and rarely gives the ball away as he has showed all season. Caulfield's side always look a much better outfit and keep their shape a lot better with the superb midfielder in the side and he has made a massive difference in this side overhauling Dundalk as the best team in Ireland.