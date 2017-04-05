How Colm Cooper’s fellow sports stars reacted to his retirement

“It’s been brilliant to share the field with @colmcooper13 in the green and gold and black and amber. Topped it all off a few weeks ago. Loves and breathed @Kerry_Official and @drcrokesgaa from when @colmcooper13 was a young fellow. What a career in both.”

— Eoin Brosnan.

Feel very privileged to have played with this man and enjoyed many great days on and off the field. A class act. pic.twitter.com/76BgTZQSVi — David Moran (@D1Moran) April 4, 2017

— David Moran.

“His physical attributes didn’t come against him in any way. In fact, it probably made him better. Bar his knee injury, he rolled out of the heavy tackles. He saw them coming. Where he was weak physically I suppose his other senses were a lot stronger and a lot quicker. It just added to the growing reputation he had.”

— Darragh Ó Sé to Newstalk.

@colmcooper13 Only fitting you should sign off on such a high note Enjoy the rest of your life#thekidwhogotitall — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) April 4, 2017

— Eoin Liston.

“Enjoy retirement @colmcooper13. Life begins now. You owe the game nothing.”

— Barry O’Shea.

“Sat next to @colmcooper13 on evening of his first senior session with Kerry. Little did I know I was sitting next to the greatest ever.”

— Seán O’Sullivan.

The Greatest of them all.. Simple as ..@colmcooper13 pic.twitter.com/XnJym4Wkkk — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) April 4, 2017

— Aidan O’Mahony

“The greatest forward ever to wear the Kerry jersey,a person every young forward tries to emulate but very little do so!”

— Jack Savage.

“From idol to teammate to friend it’s been some journey! Delighted I got the chance to play with the best, great memories “

— Darran O’Sullivan

“The greatest I have ever played with or seen. Absolutely privileged to see him in action up close”

— Tadhg Kennelly

It was an absolute honour to play alongside @colmcooper13 , he was simply the greatest of all time. #GOAT #Gooch #13 — Killian Young (@killianyoung) April 4, 2017

— Killian Young.

“Laoch na hImeartha; Míle buíochas.”

— GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail

Best wishes @colmcooper13. Greatest player I have ever seen play the game. You can come to the @galwayraces with me this year..! .”

— Pádraic Joyce

What a footballer The Gooch has been. Unmarkable at his best. The greatest 'Two trick pony' you're ever likely to see... Been a pleasure pic.twitter.com/oqkIiV8ZhO — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 4, 2017

— Brian O’Driscoll

Wishing the genius @colmcooper13 the very bestin his retirement..By far the best cooper we will see come out of Kerry for a long time..”

— Bryan Cooper

“Can’t believe the news reader on 2fm just called @colmcooper13 “The Hooch” ... anyway he’s still one of the greatest ”

— Anthony Masterson

“Gooch dead right getting out at the right time, without a Shadow of doubt the greatest footballer l ever seen very sad day in my house ”

— Bernard Flynn

A footballing genius bows out. Bravo Gooch. You showed why brains and speed of thought always wins out. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) April 4, 2017

- Ronan O’Gara

“To my housemate @Baxter-Ashleigh this morning “the Gooch retired Bax”. “Aye I heard, I read Cooper retired too” #haveitaughtyouanything”

— Louise Galvin

“The greatest footballer I’ve ever seen play !Lots of sad boys in @thegreencbs today as they won’t see their hero play for Kerry again.”

— Marc Ó Sé

“The Gooch made football look so easy. Always in control and a total team player . A joy to watch. He will be missed.”

— Eoin Quigley

A few defenders will sleep better tonight now that the great one has retired. Congrats on a great career @colmcooper13 #thegreatest #hero — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 4, 2017

— Shane Lowry

“Best wishes @colmcooper13 loved watching and learning from you over the years. Thanks for inspiring no 13’s everywhere.”

- Jamie Clarke

“one of the best forwards ever to play our game. An absolute joy to watch and lit up Croke park in many of an occasion.”

— Owen Mulligan

“He was the ultimate purveyor of skill. He was almost a computer animated footballer. He would deliver a ball like a butler on a silver platter. The other thing was the deftness of touch, so that he would deliver the ball to his colleague’s advantage. He could bounce it in front of him, he could put it in his chest. It was a thing of beauty.”

— Joe Brolly to RTÉ