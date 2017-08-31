Hopes of Arsenal deal for Thomas Lemar fading while Perez leaves Gunners on loan move

Arsenal are now highly unlikely to complete the signing of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar before the closure of the summer transfer window, it is understood.

The 21-year-old France international has been a target for the Gunners for much of the summer, with Liverpool also interested in him.

It is understood Arsenal made a late push to sign Lemar after Manchester City made an improved offer for their forward Alexis Sanchez.

While Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has been insisting for months that Sanchez, whose contract expires at the end of the season, would not be sold, it is believed the Chile forward would have had a chance of a move if Arsenal could have signed a replacement.

Some reports suggest Arsenal offered as much as £92million for Lemar, who joined Monaco from Caen in 2015.

But, with the deadline set for 11pm, it is understood the club are now not expecting to get the deal over the line on time.

That ultimately means Sanchez is likely to stay put, even though it is understood City launched an improved bid earlier on Thursday.

Arsenal had already lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a Premier League rival earlier in the day as the England international completed a move to Liverpool.

Kieran Gibbs was sold to West Brom on Wednesday while the futures of players such as Lucas Perez, Jack Wilshere and Mathieu Debuchy remain up in the air.

Leicester reportedly made a big-money move for Calum Chambers but Arsenal are adamant the defender will not leave in this window.

Further exits are understood to be moving closer.

Perez is leaving on a loan move to former club Deportivo La Caruna, while Joel Campbell's loan move to Real Betis is near completion, with only paperwork to be sorted.

The Costa Rica international looks set for a sixth loan spell away from the Emirates Stadium, one of which saw him turn out for Betis in the 2012/13 season.

Perez's loan move was officially announced this evening, with Arsenal confirming the season-long loan on their website.

"Lucas Perez has rejoined Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna on loan for the 2017-18 season," a statement read.

"Lucas returns to Deportivo, where he enjoyed a prolific campaign in 2015-16, equalling a club record for goals scored in successive games.

"The 28 year-old has netted a total of seven times for the club in 21 appearances to date. We all wish Lucas well for his time with Deportivo this coming season."