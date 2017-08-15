Hoops close gap on top three with win over Limerick FC

There were two games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Shamrock Rovers have closed the gap on the top three after they defeated Limerick 2-0 at Markets Field.

An unmarked David McAllister buried Brandon Miele's cross to give the Hoops the lead four minutes ahead of the break.

In the second half, Rovers doubled their lead on the hour when the home side failed to clear another cross into the box which was slotted into the net by Ronan Finn.

The win consolidates Rovers' position in fourth in the Premier Division, five points behind Derry City in third, and three points ahead of Bray Wanderers who played out a scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds this evening.