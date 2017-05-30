Hoops bounce back from Cork defeat

Shamrock Rovers have got within two points of third placed Bray Wanderers after a 2-0 win over Harry Kenny's side at Tallaght Stadium.

In tonight's Premier Division fixture, Stephen Bradley's Rovers picked up all three points thanks to two first-half goals from Brandon Miele and Gary Shaw.

Shamrock Rovers took the lead on five minutes when Miele netted after capitalising on a mistake.

Fifteen minutes later, Shaw slotted in the second to put Rovers well in control.

They held on that two goal advantage for the remaining 70 minutes and are now level on points with fourth placed Derry City, and within two points of Bray in the battle for Europe.