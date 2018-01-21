Home ties for Irish sides in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Top seeds Leinster will face holders Saracens in a mouthwatering European Champions Cup quarter-final.

Saracens, courtesy of a 62-14 victory against Northampton in their final Pool Two fixture on Saturday, scraped through as third best runners-up.

And they will now head to Dublin on the weekend of March 31-April 1 in the highlight encounter of this season’s last-eight phase.

Leinster and Saracens have won five European titles between them, and Saracens’ hat-trick bid is still alive despite last weekend’s draw against Ospreys appearing to severely dent their hopes.

Saracens are the tournament’s only English survivors, with their qualification avoiding a wipeout for the first time in the 21 seasons that England have had top-flight European representation.

Elsewhere, fellow Irish heavyweights Munster will have home advantage against Toulon following a 48-3 thumping of Castres earlier today.

In-form Scarlets entertain Champions Cup debutants La Rochelle and there is an all-French clash between Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92.

- PA