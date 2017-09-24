Home favourite Ding brushes aside Kyren Wilson to rack up 13th ranking title

Ding Junhui delighted his home fans with a comprehensive 10-3 victory over Kyren Wilson to claim his 13th ranking title in the Yushan World Open.

The victory and £150,000 first prize takes Ding to number two in the world rankings and also lifts the Chinese star to sixth on the all-time list of ranking titles, ahead of Mark Selby and Neil Robertson.

After the first two frames were shared, Ding won five in a row with the aid of breaks of 67, 93 and 58 before Wilson hit back with runs of 104 and 66 to trail 6-3 heading into the evening session.

However, Ding rattled in breaks of 67, 69, 71 and 54 to secure a sixth title on home soil.

"The home crowd always supports me in the same way as it does with Ronnie O'Sullivan in the UK," Ding told World Snooker. "That makes a big difference.

"You can see that some players don't like it, but you have to learn how to deal with it. I found it difficult in the first few years in the UK, but it is about learning."

A disappointed Wilson added: "Throughout the match anything I did seemed to backfire and go wrong. I was just playing catch up from the word go. Ding being the class act he is took advantage of that and was very hard to stop."