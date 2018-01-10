Holders Templemore leave it late against gallant Hospital

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14

St John The Baptist C.C. Hospital 0-16

A pointed free deep in injury got holders, Our Lady’s Templemore, over the line in a thrilling Dr Harty Cup, Munster Colleges senior hurling quarter-final against St John The Baptist Community School, Hospital, at Dundrum, writes Larry Ryan.

The Limerick side made the early running and, with Dylan O Shea leading the way with three points, and were 0-4 top 0-0 clear after seven minutes. Templemore settled and with Andrew Ormonde and James Deveney prominent drew level after 18 minutes (0-6 each)

Hospital led 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time and were three up soon after the interval.

However, Templemore got a vital break when Andrew Ormonde’s flick ended in the Limerick net after a goalmouth scramble, to tie the game.

From then to the finish it was nip and tuck and extra time looked likely. But Gearoid O Connor was Templemore’s hero with a winning free three minutes into added time.