Holders Templemore leave it late against gallant Hospital
10/01/2018 - 16:27:00
Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14
St John The Baptist C.C. Hospital 0-16
A pointed free deep in injury got holders, Our Lady’s Templemore, over the line in a thrilling Dr Harty Cup, Munster Colleges senior hurling quarter-final against St John The Baptist Community School, Hospital, at Dundrum, writes Larry Ryan.
The Limerick side made the early running and, with Dylan O Shea leading the way with three points, and were 0-4 top 0-0 clear after seven minutes. Templemore settled and with Andrew Ormonde and James Deveney prominent drew level after 18 minutes (0-6 each)
Hospital led 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time and were three up soon after the interval.
However, Templemore got a vital break when Andrew Ormonde’s flick ended in the Limerick net after a goalmouth scramble, to tie the game.
From then to the finish it was nip and tuck and extra time looked likely. But Gearoid O Connor was Templemore’s hero with a winning free three minutes into added time.
