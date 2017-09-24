Holders Dr Crokes and South Kerry complete Kerry semi-final line-up

South Kerry completed the semi-final line-up in the Kerry SFC, holding on against Rathmore in a ragged quarter-final tie, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Rathmore were by far the more dominant outfit in the opening period but didn’t tell the other crowd so, via the scoreboard. Robert Wharton and Daniel Daly both landed points in first-half stoppages to leave proceedings deadlocked at 0-7 apiece at the break.

George O’Keeffe kicked Rathmore back in front early in the second period. This was to prove the last occasion they would lead. Matthew O’Sullivan and Daniel Daly both landed two each, and they were added to by sub Niall O’Shea and another from Daly as the divisional outfit moved 0-13 to 0-9 clear.

Paul Murphy did his best to haul Rathmore back into proceedings but they were let down by a litany of defensive errors. The final scoreline read 0-15 to 0-12 in South Kerry’s favour.

Dr Crokes kept alive their title defence with this 0-17 to 0-12 quarter-final win over Kenmare Shamrocks.

County Championship Semi Final

Full time

Dr Crokes: 0-17(17)

Kenmare Shamrocks: 0-12(12) pic.twitter.com/V4YhYtK0gT — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) September 24, 2017

2016 intermediate winners, Kenmare, had the senior champions somewhat rattled at half-time, their ability to transition effectively from defence to attack saw them trail by the minimum at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Three-in-a-row from Micheál Burns and Colm Cooper (two frees) early in the second-half put three between the sides although Kenmare never relented, they were unable to get closer than two points. Burns finished with 0-4 to his name for the winners, while Sean O'Shea kicked 0-6 (five frees) for the vanquished.

Kerins O’Rahillys and West Kerry came through Saturday's games.