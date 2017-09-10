History is made after Bibiana Steinhaus becomes the Bundesliga’s first female referee

Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in the Bundesliga when she oversaw the 1-1 draw between Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who is also a police officer, joined Germany’s leading division in May following six years in the second tier.

Huge congratulations to Bibiana Steinhaus - the first female referee in @Bundesliga_EN history. What a role model 👏#EqualGame #Respect pic.twitter.com/2djqbB3NFb — UEFA (@UEFA) September 10, 2017

She officiated Bayern Munich’s first-round DFB-Pokal defeat of Chemnitzer in August, the Women’s Champions League final earlier this year, and also at Euro 2017.

The development follows Lorraine Watson becoming the first female referee in Scottish men’s football on Saturday, when League Two Edinburgh City defeated Berwick 1-0.

Matthew Leckie’s 39th-minute goal had given Hertha a half-time lead, but Thomas Delaney equalised for Werder 11 minutes into the second half.

Bibiana Steinhaus: "Thank you for the fair start and allowing me and my team to enjoy the day." #BSCSVW #hahohe pic.twitter.com/WBWveuLhBG — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) September 10, 2017

And the Woman of the Matchday is... Bibiana #Steinhaus 👏 pic.twitter.com/zc16eyR71k — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 10, 2017

How long will the Premier League have to wait for its first female referee?