Hillsborough campaigner hailed a 'hero' for refusing OBE

Hillsborough campaigner professor Phil Scraton has been praised for turning down an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List in protest against the handling of the affair.

The academic, who has been awarded the freedom of the city of Liverpool, cited those who “remained unresponsive” to efforts for truth and justice after the tragedy which killed 96 fans.

Phil Scraton refuses OBE due to successive governments' “institutional reluctance to review Hillsborough thoroughly and independently.” — Brian Reade (@BrianReade) December 29, 2016

Families had to wait 25 years to have their loved ones exonerated of wrongdoing in the 1989 disaster, and those involved in the struggle have spoken in support of the activist for his principled stand.

His son Paul led the tributes.

OBE? I'm amazed they thought it was a good idea to offer it to him, or expected any other response... well done Dad: https://t.co/lL6E8Vv0lI — Paul Scraton (@underagreysky) December 29, 2016

Phil Scraton is a working class hero. Today's news is just further proof of that fact. — MinceCFC (@CelticMindedcom) December 29, 2016

Phil Scraton refusing an OBE the absolute hero. — Rory Bond (@Rory_Bond) December 29, 2016

Prof Scraton joins a list of those who have refused a royal accolade, which also includes such illustrious names as David Bowie, Danny Boyle, Jon Snow, John Lennon, Stephen Hawking and Roald Dahl.

David Bowie turned down a CBE in 2000 (Yui Mok/PA)

His book Hillsborough: The Truth, is regarded as a definitive account of the disaster

Phil Scraton also turned down a New Year's OBE because "I could not accept an honour tied in name to the British Empire. " Legend. — Brian Reade (@BrianReade) December 29, 2016

In a statement reported by the BBC, he said: “I researched Hillsborough from 1989, publishing reports, articles and the first edition of Hillsborough: The Truth in 1990.

“Until 2009, and despite compelling evidence, successive governments declined to pursue a thorough independent review of the context, consequences and aftermath of the disaster.

“This changed as a direct result of the families’ and survivors’ brave, persistent campaign.”

By refusing an OBE, Hillsborough campaigner Phil Scraton shows he's a honourable man unlike many celebs who accept honours for doing nothing — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) December 29, 2016

Phil Scraton is a hero to everyone b/c of Hillsborough, fought for what is right. Accepted nothing less — Peter Devine (@PeterD_1996) December 29, 2016

An inquest jury concluded in April that the 96 who died in the crush at Hillsborough Stadium on April 15 1989 were unlawfully killed.