High-flying Scarlets slip to second PRO14 defeat of season

The Scarlets suffered only their second Guinness PRO14 defeat of the season in losing to the Cheetahs.

Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs ran out 28-21 winners at the Free State Stadium, with wing Craig Barry scoring two of their three tries.

Conference B leaders Scarlets had won their first game on their South Africa tour by overwhelming Southern Kings last weekend.

Fred Zeilinga and Dan Jones exchanged penalties to make the score 6-6 before the Cheetahs hit the front with a breakaway try after 24 minutes.

An interception saw the ball hacked up field and Cheetahs centre William Small-Smith won the race to the try line.

Zeilinga's boot extended the lead to 16-6, but the Scarlets were boosted before half-time when flanker James Davies marked his return after shoulder surgery with a try.

Barry produced a moment of brilliance after 59 minutes when he broke from inside his own half and evaded several tackles to score a memorable try.

There was another solo score when Scarlets wing Ioan Nicholas cut inside from 40 yards out and fended off several defenders.

But Barry had the final word as he picked up a loose ball near the Scarlets' line to cross for his second try.