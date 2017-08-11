High farce as Tadhg de Búrca loses appeal against suspension in late-night decision

The debate lasted long into the night, but the GAA's DRA panel has rejected Tadhg de Búrca's appeal one-match suspension.

The decision means that the Waterford hurler will not line up against Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

The three-man DRA panel were charged with determining by majority verdict whether de Búrca deliberately interfered with the helmet of Wexford player Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final win.

De Búrca was sent off for the incident and his one-match suspension was been applied by the CHC and upheld on appeal to the CAC.

GAA fans who stayed up late to learn the decision criticised the delay.
