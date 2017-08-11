High farce as Tadhg de Búrca loses appeal against suspension in late-night decision

The debate lasted long into the night, but the GAA's DRA panel has rejected Tadhg de Búrca's appeal one-match suspension.

The decision means that the Waterford hurler will not line up against Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Waterford defender Tadhg de Búrca's appeal fails at DRA level and he won't play against Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final #GAA — Jackie Cahill (@cahilljackie) August 11, 2017

The three-man DRA panel were charged with determining by majority verdict whether de Búrca deliberately interfered with the helmet of Wexford player Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final win.

De Búrca was sent off for the incident and his one-match suspension was been applied by the CHC and upheld on appeal to the CAC.

GAA fans who stayed up late to learn the decision criticised the delay.

How long does it take to determine if Tadgh de Burca warrants the ban?Surely ta god the committee have run out of things to talk about #gaa — Donal Lane (@Donal_lane) August 11, 2017

Bit of joke that de burca still has no idea whether he's playing Sunday or not — Shane Hourihan (@ShaneH1525) August 11, 2017

I swear to god....if the Tadhg De Burca news breaks in the 15 minutes it takes me to walk home...well..I'll probably just go to sleep anyway — Sean McMahon (@Sean_McMahon89) August 10, 2017