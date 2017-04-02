High drama in Allianz football league as Kerry sneak into final and Tipp promoted

Eamonn Fitzmaurice's Kerry bounced from sixth in Allianz Division One to a place in the final against All-Ireland champions Dublin after a favourable sequence of last day results catapulted them into second place behind Jim Gavin's men, writes Tony Leen.

Kerry defeated Tyrone by seven points in Killarney (1-21 to 2-11) and combined with defeats for Donegal in Mayo and Monaghan, who lost a thriller at home to Dublin, Kerry finished best of four counties on eight points and emerged with the best +10 points scoring difference.

Cavan and Roscommon were relegated from Division One.

In Division 2, Meath triumphed easily in Ennis against Clare (3-19 to 1-12) but it was not enough to promote them back to Division 1 as Kevin Walsh's Galway held off already promoted Kildare by a point in Salthill to allow both counties go up.

A last minute goal from Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan - he makes a habit of that - sealed a dramatic promotion from Division 3 for Liam Kearns' men away to Armagh, whom they denied.

Louth were already promoted so it was a straight shootout in Armagh, and the Orchard led tnroughout but Kieran McGeeney's men were caught by a 75th minute suckerpunch from the Clonmel men to give Tipp Division 2 football next season on a score of 3-8 to 0-16.

Here's how today's Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 games finished…